SUMMIT LIVE-Trump says "had to walk" away from Kim summit, but was a friendly walk

Feb 28 (Reuters) - 0716 GMT: TRUMP SAYS N.KOREA DEMANDED END TO ALL SANCTIONS U.S. President Donald Trump said his summit with Kim Jong Un closed without an agreement because North Korea wanted a complete end to sanctions. “It was all about the sanctions,” he said at a news conference.

“Sometimes you have to walk, and this was just one of those times,” Trump said. “There is a gap.”

He said Kim wanted to denuclearise, but only in certain areas. He said “it was a friendly walk”.

“No deal is a surprise, it would be for most experts, especially as they were both all smiley last evening,” said Lim Soo-ho, senior research fellow at South Korea’s Institute for National Security Strategy.

“But no-deal today doesn’t mean there won’t be one in the coming months. It means stakes were way too high for the two leaders to give another wishy washy statement like they did in Singapore.” 0640 GMT: STOCKS, DOLLAR FALL ON NO AGREEMENT AT HANOI SUMMIT U.S. stock futures and the dollar dipped after the White House said no agreement was reached “at this time” at the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX strategist at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, said: “Prior hopes were not that high towards the summit producing concrete agreements, but most expected the two leaders to end the meeting with a handshake. So the markets are reacting to the headlines.”

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 extended losses and were down 0.4 percent, indicating a sluggish start for U.S. markets. The dollar fell against the yen, and was down 0.2 percent at 110.74.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asian shares excluding Japan was down 0.45 percent after earlier being mostly flat.

A news conference by Trump has been scheduled for 0700 GMT, nearly two hours ahead of schedule.

Trump and Kim have both left the summit venue, the Metropole hotel in Hanoi. Trump’s news conference is at another hotel.

They did not stay for a scheduled working lunch. Kim stares at Trump during talks in Hanoi. REUTERS/Leah Millis

South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed 1.7 percent down after the change in schedule was announced. The won also fell against the dollar, taking the U.S. unit to a one-week high against the local currency.

Shares of South Korea’s Hyundai Elevator, a company with high exposure to inter-Korea projects, dropped as much as 15.9 percent.

Vietnam’s benchmark index .VNI was down 1.07 percent to 979.4 points.

“The expectation on Washington-North Korea summit has been dampened slightly,” said Kim Doo-un, an analyst at KB Securities in Seoul. “Seoul stocks as well as overall Asian markets are extending losses in the afternoon on combined reasons - Chinese PMI and partly due to the dampened expectation on the summit.” A foreign exchange trading company employee works next to monitors displaying the yen’s rate against the U.S. dollar and showing a broadcast of the Hanoi summit, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

0310 GMT: FOR THE FIRST TIME, KIM ANSWERS A U.S. REPORTER

Kim, one of the world’s most authoritarian and secretive leaders, answered an American reporter’s question for the first time ever as he sat down with Trump.

Asked by a Washington Post correspondent if he was confident about a deal at the summit, Kim evenly replied, through an interpreter: “It’s too early to tell, but I wouldn’t say I’m pessimistic. For what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out.”

Later, asked by a Reuters correspondent if he was ready to give up nuclear weapons, Kim said through an interpreter: “If I’m not willing to do that, I won’t be here”. Kim speaks during the sit-down with Trump on the second day of the Hanoi summit. REUTERS/Leah Millis

0230 GMT: EXPERTS WARN: DON’T BE LULLED BY RELATIONSHIP Extending the friendly atmosphere in which they are meeting, Trump and Kim strolled through a leafy courtyard of Hanoi’s Metropole hotel after a round of talks.

Trump looked upbeat despite a domestic political storm in Washington where his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified at a congressional hearing, calling the president a “conman”.

Body language experts said Trump and Kim showed a good rapport when they met on Wednesday and then over a dinner where they were served steak, kimchi, chocolate cake and persimmon punch.

(Click tmsnrt.rs/2U5KjIq to see an interactive graphic of the analysis given by body language experts.)

But political experts have warned Trump against being lulled by the bonhomie.

“There should be no doubt: North Korea is not our friend,” said Alexandra Bell, senior policy director at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

“Our current focus should be short-term, binding, and verifiable commitments to roll back the North Korean nuclear programme.” A convivial dinner. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The White House had earlier said the two leaders planned to sign a “joint agreement” after the talks on Thursday. There was no sign what that might involve, although discussions have included the possibility of a political statement to declare the 1950-53 Korean War over, which some critics see as premature.

They have also discussed partial denuclearisation measures, such as allowing inspectors to observe the dismantling of North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear reactor, possibly in exchange for some loosening of economic sanctions on Pyongyang.

NORTH KOREA’S “AWESOME” POTENTIAL

Trump has said that, like Vietnam, North Korea could take off economically after normalising relations with the United States.

“The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un,” he said.

Hanoi, the venue for this week’s summit, was relentlessly bombed by U.S. forces during the Vietnam War. The United States and Vietnam normalised ties in 1995, and Hanoi’s “doi moi” reforms have transformed its economy.

Morgan Stanley said it estimated the opening up of North Korea’s economy, assuming a gradual Vietnam-style liberalisation, could bring investment opportunities of up to $9 billion per year and incremental consumption opportunities of $2 billion per year.

“North Korea’s 18 million working age population would join Asia’s production supply chain at an hourly wage cost lower than Vietnam’s,” the bank said in a research note. “A liberalised North Korea would provide the missing link in improving the trade connectivity of the Korean peninsula to Europe if inter-Korea rail connects to Russia and China.”

(To see an interactive graphic on the Hanoi summit, click tmsnrt.rs/2VkEAP4)

(To see an interactive graphic on inter-Korean relations, click tmsnrt.rs/2KdXMcS)

