SUMMIT LIVE-South Korea's credit default swaps fall on Trump-Kim talks

Feb 28 (Reuters) - 0410 GMT: SOUTH KOREAN MARKETS REACT POSITIVELY TO SUMMIT South Korea’s 5-year credit default swap hit fresh lows this morning as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began negotiating at their summit in Hanoi, a Standard Chartered Bank economist said.

The 5-year CDS dropped to its lowest since the 2008 financial crisis and Chong-hoon Park, chief economist at Standard Chartered Bank Korea, said it was “an indication of improving underlying geopolitical conditions as investors are perceiving South Korean assets safer”.

But globally, financial markets were little moved as Trump and Kim met for the second time. A foreign exchange trading company employee works next to monitors displaying the yen’s rate against the U.S. dollar and showing a broadcast of the Hanoi summit, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Rabobank said in a research note: “Apart from a laudatory tweet from Trump on Vietnam’s economic dynamism, and suggestions that this is the future that is apparently on offer from the U.S. if Kim will become its friend, we have little concrete to trade off.

It said that for markets, the summit was displaying “the political equivalent of ‘the difficult second album’ problem”.

0310 GMT: FOR THE FIRST TIME, KIM ANSWERS A U.S. REPORTER

Kim, one of the world’s most authoritarian and secretive leaders, answered an American reporter’s question for the first time ever as he sat down with Trump.

Asked by a Washington Post correspondent if he was confident about a deal at the summit, Kim evenly replied, through an interpreter: “It’s too early to tell, but I wouldn’t say I’m pessimistic. For what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out.”

Later, asked by a Reuters correspondent if he was ready to give up nuclear weapons, Kim said through an interpreter: “If I’m not willing to do that, I won’t be here”. Kim speaks during the sit-down with Trump on the second day of the Hanoi summit. REUTERS/Leah Millis

0230 GMT: EXPERTS WARN: DON’T BE LULLED BY RELATIONSHIP Extending the friendly atmosphere in which they are meeting, Trump and Kim strolled through a leafy courtyard of Hanoi’s Metropole hotel after a round of talks. Kim and Trump walk around the garden of the Metropole. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump looked upbeat despite a domestic political storm in Washington where his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified at a congressional hearing, calling the president a “conman”.

Body language experts said Trump and Kim showed a good rapport when they met on Wednesday and then over a dinner where they were served steak, kimchi, chocolate cake and persimmon punch.

(Click tmsnrt.rs/2U5KjIq to see an interactive graphic of the analysis given by body language experts.)

But political experts have warned Trump against being lulled by the bonhomie.

“There should be no doubt: North Korea is not our friend,” said Alexandra Bell, senior policy director at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

“Our current focus should be short-term, binding, and verifiable commitments to roll back the North Korean nuclear programme.”

North Korea’s state KCNA news agency, better known for the invective it directs at the United States and its allies, said “sincere and deep opinions were exchanged with a view to making comprehensive and epoch-making results” at the dinner meeting. A convivial dinner. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The White House said the two leaders planned to sign a “joint agreement” after the talks on Thursday. There was no sign what that might involve, although discussions have included the possibility of a political statement to declare the 1950-53 Korean War over, which some critics see as premature.

They have also discussed partial denuclearisation measures, such as allowing inspectors to observe the dismantling of North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear reactor, possibly in exchange for some loosening of economic sanctions on Pyongyang.

The worry is that Trump may sign the peace deal without extracting some commitment from Kim on dismantling his nuclear weapons.

Daniel Russel, the top U.S. diplomat for Asia until 2017, said: “A peace treaty that leaves in place the arsenal of North Korean chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons that directly threaten Americans and our allies is not much of a peace treaty.”

NORTH KOREA’S “AWESOME” POTENTIAL

Trump has said that, like Vietnam, North Korea could take off economically after normalising relations with the United States.

“The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un,” he said.

Hanoi, the venue for this week’s summit, was relentlessly bombed by U.S. forces during the Vietnam War. The United States and Vietnam normalised ties in 1995, and Hanoi’s “doi moi” reforms have transformed its economy.

Morgan Stanley said it estimated the opening up of North Korea’s economy, assuming a gradual Vietnam-style liberalisation, could bring investment opportunities of up to $9 billion per year and incremental consumption opportunities of $2 billion per year.

“North Korea’s 18 million working age population would join Asia’s production supply chain at an hourly wage cost lower than Vietnam’s,” the bank said in a research note. “A liberalised North Korea would provide the missing link in improving the trade connectivity of the Korean peninsula to Europe if inter-Korea rail connects to Russia and China.”

(To see an interactive graphic on the Hanoi summit, click tmsnrt.rs/2VkEAP4)

(To see an interactive graphic on inter-Korean relations, click tmsnrt.rs/2KdXMcS)

Other summit stories:

What’s on the table?

TAKE A LOOK-Trump and Kim prepare for second summit

Live: North Korea - Reuters social media blog here