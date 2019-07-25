Industrials
July 25, 2019 / 7:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. urges no more North Korean 'provocations,' resumption of talks

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday urged North Korea to refrain from further provocations after it test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles and said it still hoped for a resumption of working-level talks on the country’s denuclearization.

“We want to have diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a news briefing when asked about the latest missile tests.

“We urge no more provocations, Ortagus said, adding: “This administration is committed to diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans and we continue to press and hope for these working-level negotiation to move forward.” (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Lesley Wroughton and David Alexander)

