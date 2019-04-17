Cyclical Consumer Goods
N.Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees test of new tactical guided weapon -KCNA

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a new type of tactical guided weapon on Wednesday, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.

KCNA did not describe exactly what the weapon is, but “tactical” implies a short-range weapon, as opposed to the long-range ballistic missiles that have been seen as a threat to the United States.

Nevertheless, the missile has a “peculiar mode of guiding flight” and “a powerful warhead,” KCNA said, and is the first public weapons test since the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi ended with no agreement in February. (Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by G Crosse)

