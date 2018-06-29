Northrop ramps up production of F-35 fuselage

June 29 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp said on Friday it would now produce a center fuselage for Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 Lightning II aircraft every 1-1/2 days as it ramps up production of the component.

"This pace of military aircraft production has not been seen in decades," said here Kevin Mickey, sector vice president and general manager, military aircraft systems at Northrop Grumman.

The center fuselage for F-35 jets forms a significant portion of the aircraft’s internal weapons bay and fuel capacity.

Northrop, which also produces wing skins for the aircraft, has been benefiting from higher sales of F-35s. It is also a contractor for the B-21 bomber and makes the Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)