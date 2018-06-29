FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 29, 2018 / 5:30 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Northrop ramps up production of F-35 fuselage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp said on Friday it would now produce a center fuselage for Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 Lightning II aircraft every 1-1/2 days as it ramps up production of the component.

"This pace of military aircraft production has not been seen in decades," said here Kevin Mickey, sector vice president and general manager, military aircraft systems at Northrop Grumman.

The center fuselage for F-35 jets forms a significant portion of the aircraft’s internal weapons bay and fuel capacity.

Northrop, which also produces wing skins for the aircraft, has been benefiting from higher sales of F-35s. It is also a contractor for the B-21 bomber and makes the Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.