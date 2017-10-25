Northrop Grumman profit rises 7.1 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 7.1 percent rise in quarterly profit compared to the same quarter a year ago, partly boosted by higher demand for its manned aircraft.

Net income of the maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes rose to $645 million, or $3.68 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $602 million, or $3.35 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $6.53 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)