January 31, 2019 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Northrop Grumman quarterly revenue rises 24.5 pct

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 24.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher sales in its aerospace unit that makes parts for F-35 fighter jets.

Net income for the maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes fell to $356 million, or $2.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $672 million, or $3.83 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Northrop earned $4.93 per share.

Revenue rose to $8.16 billion from $6.63 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

