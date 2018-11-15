Northrop Grumman sued over contamination at Long Island site

Defense contractor Northrop Grumman has been hit with a lawsuit by three members of a Long Island, New York, family alleging that contamination from the company’s former aircraft manufacturing plant near their home caused them to develop cancer.

Filed on Tuesday in Central Islip, New York, federal court, the lawsuit is seeking at least $100 million in damages each for Bruce and Cathy Cornett and their son Chris, of Bethpage, Long Island. The lawsuit alleges that Northrop Grumman was negligent in failing to properly manage and dispose of hazardous wastes that reached their drinking water.

