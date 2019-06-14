Financials
June 14, 2019 / 12:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Forties pipeline operational issues to cause flaring -INEOS

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) -

* INEOS said that due to short-term operational issues at one of the offshore installations connected to the Forties Pipeline it will be managing “periods of controlled flaring” at the Kinneil Terminal in Scotland

* The firm, which made the announcement on Twitter, said it expected the flaring to be evident over the weekend and to last approximately 48 hours

* It did not specify the nature of the operational issues (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar. Editing by Jane Merriman)

