Forties pipeline operational issues to cause flaring -INEOS

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) -

* INEOS said that due to short-term operational issues at one of the offshore installations connected to the Forties Pipeline it will be managing “periods of controlled flaring” at the Kinneil Terminal in Scotland

* The firm, which made the announcement on Twitter, said it expected the flaring to be evident over the weekend and to last approximately 48 hours

* It did not specify the nature of the operational issues (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar. Editing by Jane Merriman)