July 30, 2018 / 2:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

New strike ballot for Mariner oil platform workers after Aker offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Unite the Union will ballot its members among offshore oil workers on Equinor’s British North Sea Mariner platform again after Aker Solutions offered a new pay deal, Unite the Union said on Monday.

A previous vote had been in favour of a strike which would involve about 200 workers and would likely take place between August and October. The Mariner field is due to start production in the second half of this year.

“There has been significant movement by Aker management over the last week to address a number of the key concerns our membership had,” said Unite regional officer John Boland. “These latest negotiations have been conducted in a constructive way.” (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Adrian Croft)

