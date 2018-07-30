Strike at Total's UK offshore oil platforms to start 1100 GMT -union

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - A 12-hour strike of around 45 workers at Total’s British offshore oil and gas platforms will start at 1100 GMT on Monday as planned, a spokesman for Unite said, adding that no formal talks were planned with the French oil major.

Around 40 union members started strike action last Monday, stopping work for 24 hours at the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar platforms in the North Sea, but stored crude cushioned against any immediate oil supply disruption.

Britain’s largest labour union Unite has scheduled further 24-hour stoppages on Aug. 6 and 20 and a 12-hour strike on Aug. 13 if it is unable agree on new rotas with Total. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)