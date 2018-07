LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - A 12-hour strike at Total’s offshore oil platforms is going ahead as planned on July 30, a spokesman for Britain’s Unite the Union said on Friday, adding that no further talks with Total were currently planned.

A strike at Total’s Shetland gas plant planned for Monday has been suspended to allow discussions to continue, he said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)