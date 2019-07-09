Energy
UK's Unite says it reaches deal to end dispute at St Fergus Gas plant

July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Unite trade union said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to end the dispute over health and safety of Unite construction workers at the St Fergus Gas plant in the North Sea.

Unite had threatened to hold a ballot on industrial action in response to the Wood Group withdrawing a long standing payment for permit holder workers who receive a daily payment to carry out safety duties at the site near Peterhead, eastern Scotland, it added. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

