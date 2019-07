July 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Unite trade union said on Monday it would hold a ballot for industrial action at the St Fergus Gas plant in the North Sea.

The dispute relates to safety concerns and attacks on the terms and conditions of Unite construction workers at the plant near Peterhead, eastern Scotland, which processes oil and gas from offshore installations in the North Sea, it added. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)