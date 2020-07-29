Sweden's Northvolt raises $1.6 bln in debt financing

STOCKHOLM, July 29 (Reuters) - Swedish lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt said on Wednesday it had secured $1.6 billion in debt financing, as part of its plan to have 25% market share of European mobile battery production.

Last year, automakers Volkswagen and BMW agreed to fund Northvolt’s plan to build Europe’s largest lithium-ion battery plant.

Northvolt said the loan was financed by a group of banks, pension funds and other public institutions such as the Nordic Investment Bank, Northvolt said, adding that the capital would be spent on expanding its factories and on research and development.

“The momentum for electrification is stronger than ever. Our customers need large volumes of high-quality batteries with a low CO2 footprint, and Europe must build a fully regionalised value chain to support them,” Northvolt CEO and former Tesla executive Peter Carlsson said in a statement.

Lithium-ion batteries are key for electric cars and smartphones and Northvolt aims to be Europe's main rival for Asian players CATL, Samsung and LG Chem , which are leaders in the battery market after locking in supply deals with carmakers.