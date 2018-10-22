FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Northvolt to set up Polish factory to tap mining, storage markets

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Northvolt plans to set up a plant in Poland to produce battery systems for energy storage players and the mining industry, the Swedish battery manufacturing startup said on Monday.

Production in Gdansk, Poland will begin in 2019 with an initial manufacturing capacity of 10,000 modules per year, the company said, adding that it expected the factory’s capacity to be expanded gradually over the following years.

South Bay Solutions, a company that specialises in manufacturing battery modules, is Northvolt’s partner on the project, Northvolt said in a statement.

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard

