UPDATE 1-Sweden's Northvolt completes $1 bln equity raise for mammoth battery plant

STOCKHOLM, June 12 (Reuters) - Automakers Volkswagen and BMW are among investors in Europe’s biggest lithium-ion battery plant, Sweden’s Northvolt said on Wednesday after it raised $1 bln in equity capital to complete funding for the facility.

Northvolt said construction of the plant in Skelleftea, northern Sweden, would begin in August, to provide an initial 16GWh of cell manufacturing capacity. It added that it had already sold a significant part of planned production volumes at a combined order value of more than $13 billion through 2030.

“Today is not only a great milestone for Northvolt, it also marks a key moment for Europe that clearly shows that we are ready to compete in the coming wave of electrification,” Northvolt CEO and former Tesla executive Peter Carlsson said.

Swedish pension fund firms AMF and Folksam and IKEA-linked IMAS Foundation also contributed to the equity capital raising, which was led by Goldman Sachs and VW, Northvolt said.

The European Investment Bank is among the project’s lenders and will provide a 350 million euro loan, its largest ever direct financing of battery technology.

Volkswagen said separately it was buying about 20 percent of the shares in the Swedish battery cell producer.

The start-up, co-founded by Carlsson, is also setting up a joint venture with Volkswagen to build a second battery plant in Germany. Including its direct investment in Northvolt, Volkswagen was investing $1 billion, the Swedish company said. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)