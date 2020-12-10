Norton Rose Fulbright says newly elected chair breaks racial, gender barriers

Norton Rose Fulbright said Thursday that Houston employment practice leader Shauna Clark will be its next U.S. and global chair, touting her election as a first for the firm and an exception for an industry still struggling to achieve diversity in its top leadership.

Clark will be the first woman of color to serve as both the U.S. and global chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, the firm said. As a Black woman, Clark also will be the only woman of color leading one of the 200 highest-grossing U.S. law firms as ranked by The American Lawyer, according to the firm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37Nzvqu