Norton Rose Fulbright weighs U.S. remote work future after adopting 50% policy overseas

Norton Rose Fulbright has laid out its vision for a post-pandemic workforce in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, with a remote-working policy affecting employees in at least 20 countries. But for now, the firm’s U.S. policy is still up in the air.

Starting Jan. 1, the global law firm’s EMEA employees will be able to work from home up to 50% of the time, even when offices are fully reopened.

