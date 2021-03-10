Norton Rose Fulbright snags JPMorgan in-house counsel

Celia Cohen, former JPMorgan Chase internal investigations lead, has joined Norton Rose Fulbright’s New York office as a partner with plans to head back into the courtroom.

Cohen, who will join the firm’s U.S. and global investigations and white-collar practice, spent more than five years at JPMorgan as the executive director and associate general counsel for government investigations and regulatory enforcement. Before that she was an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bDGhT3