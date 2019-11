Norton Rose Fulbright on Tuesday announced that it had elected a Dallas-based commercial litigation partner as its new U.S. managing partner.

Jeff Cody will take the reins on January 1, 2020, from Daryl Lansdale, a Houston-based partner, who said in a statement Tuesday that he’ll return to full-time practice, after almost three years in the role.

