Energy
November 8, 2018

Equinor can meet supply commitments after Sture shutodwn - spokeswoman

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor will continue to meet supply commitments after shutting down its key oil export terminal on the western coast of Norway due to a vessel collision, its spokeswoman said.

“Equinor is able to meet its commitments to the market,” the spokeswoman told public broadcaster NRK.

An oil tanker and a Norwegian navy frigate collided near the Sture terminal earlier on Thursday, forcing the closure of the Sture terminal, several fields delivering to the terminal and a gas processing plant. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Mark Potter)

