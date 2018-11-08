Gassco to minimise gas exports disruption to Europe after Kollsnes shut down

OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s gas system operator Gassco is trying to minimise the consequences of reduced Norwegian gas export to Europe after the shutdown of Kollsnes gas processing plant, it said on Thursday.

“Gassco is now working to minimise the consequences for companies exporting Norwegian gas and European recipients,” it said in a statement.

“The company optimises gas transport by exploiting the flexibility in the integrated network.”

A collision between a frigate and a tanker off the Sture terminal near Bergen in western Norway led to the closure of the Vestprosess pipeline and Kollsnes gas processing plant earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)