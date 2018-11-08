UPDATE 2-Norway crude export terminal shuts as oil tanker, frigate collide

(Adds Equinor oil terminal shutdown)

By Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord

OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An oil tanker and a Norwegian navy frigate collided near the coast of western Norway on Thursday, triggering the shutdown of a major nearby export terminal for North Sea crude and leaving eight people with minor injuries.

There was no sign of any leak from the Sola TS oil tanker, although it will return to port for inspection, rescue leader Ben Vikoeren at the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for southern Norway told Reuters.

The tanker had earlier left Equinor’s Sture oil shipment terminal with a cargo of crude, and the facility will be temporarily shut as a precautionary measure, the company said.

The Sture terminal receives oil via pipelines from a string of North Sea fields, including the Oseberg, Grane, Svalin, Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen, which in turn is exported to global markets on oil tankers.

It was not clear for how long the terminal will remain closed, an Equinor spokeswoman said.

The KNM Helge Ingstad frigate took on water and was at risk of sinking. Its crew of 137 had been evacuated, Vikoeren said.

The Sola TS, an Aframax class vessel built in 2017, belongs to Tsakos Energy Navigation, according to the company’s website.

The KNM Helge Ingstad had recently taken part in NATO’s Trident Juncture military exercise, which centred on defence of Norway. (Editing by Darren Schuettler and Raissa Kasolowsky)