U.S. should deny Norwegian budget airline access to U.S. market -lawmaker

WASHINGTON March 24 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to deny a permit for a new low-cost Norwegian carrier to enter the U.S. market.

Representative Peter DeFazio, in a statement released ahead of a hearing Thursday, urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to deny Norse Atlantic permission to enter the U.S. market.

Last week, Reuters reported the budget airline plans to fly from U.S. destinations such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami to European cities including London, Paris and Oslo. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)