OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian aircraft mechanics and their employers struck a deal on wages and pensions early on Wednesday, averting the outbreak of a strike, a state-appointed mediator said.

A separate round of negotiations involving airport staff and air traffic control units will follow on Thursday however, and could disrupt travel unless agreement is found over pay and other conditions. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)