OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Norwegian financial authority said on Friday more banks should be considered as systemically important and should have more capital requirements imposed on them.

The regulator named among them banks that hold a market share of ten percent or more in a region of the Nordic country, naming Sparebanken Vest, SR Bank, Sparebanken Oestlandet, among others. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)