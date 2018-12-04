Norway's central bank to ensure liquidity at quarter-end

OSLO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s central will continue to issue fully allotted F-loans at a fixed rate at the end of each quarter and year to ensure liquidity in the banking system from one period to the next, it said on Tuesday.

The rate will be equal to the key policy rate plus 15 basis points.

“The aim of these market operations is to ensure the availability of NOK liquidity at a price close to the key policy rate, also over quarter-ends and year-end,” the central bank said.

The loans will be settled on the last trading day of each quarter, and maturing on the first trading day of the following quarter. No extraordinary auctions will be held to drain surplus liquidity resulting from the F-loans. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)