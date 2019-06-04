Financials
June 4, 2019 / 8:38 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Norway economy remains at risk from high private debt levels-bank regulator

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - High debt levels among Norwegian consumers and high property prices continue to pose a significant risk to the Nordic country’s economic and financial stability, its Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday.

“High debt levels and high property prices pose a significant risk to economic and financial stability in Norway,” the agency said in a statement.

Residential mortgage lending regulations have contributed to tighter lending practices, but the growth in households’ overall debt nevertheless remains high, it added. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below