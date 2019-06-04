Norway economy remains at risk from high private debt levels-bank regulator

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - High debt levels among Norwegian consumers and high property prices continue to pose a significant risk to the Nordic country’s economic and financial stability, its Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday.

“High debt levels and high property prices pose a significant risk to economic and financial stability in Norway,” the agency said in a statement.

Residential mortgage lending regulations have contributed to tighter lending practices, but the growth in households’ overall debt nevertheless remains high, it added. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)