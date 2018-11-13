Financials
Norway to launch fintech 'sandbox' in 2019

OSLO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Norway will launch a regulatory “sandbox” by the end of 2019 in a bid to boost innovation by fintech companies, the Finance Ministry said in a statement late Monday.

A sandbox, or controlled environment for testing new products, technologies and services on a limited number of customers, was first launched by Britain and has since also been established in Denmark and the Netherlands.

Innovation hubs provide a forum for regulators and fintech firms to discuss ideas, while sandboxes allow them to test new products, such as making payments using a smartphone, on real customers - all without having to go through a costly and lengthy full authorisation process first. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

