Norway government rejects bank regulator's proposed lending curb

OSLO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government has rejected a proposal from the country’s bank regulator to cap lending to private individuals at a lower level than today, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Norway’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) had proposed reducing the maximum limit for borrowers’ debt to 4.5 times their gross annual income, but the regulation will instead remain unchanged at 5 times income, the ministry said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)