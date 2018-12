OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norway may further tighten its regulation of banks offering high-interest loans to consumers, Finance Minister Siv Jensen told reporters on Tuesday following a meeting with bank executives and industry lobbyists.

The country has seen a surge in non-mortgage lending and credit card debt in recent years, and the government is “closely monitoring” developments, the minister said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)