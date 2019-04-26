Market News
Norway says no plans to cap rates on short-term consumer loans

OSLO, April 26 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government does not currently plan to introduce maximum interest rate levels for small, short-term consumer loans, it said in an annual review of the banking industry on Friday.

“This could be a potential measure if there were to develop a large market for such loans, but in today’s market this would not be a precise enough tool to justify the associated risk of undesireable consequences,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

