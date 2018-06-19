FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway to demand tighter compliance on consumer loans -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) should require tighter compliance with rules restricting consumer loans, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

“I have today asked the FSA to propose specific directions regulating consumer loans,” Siv Jensen told a news conference.

Tighter regulations would make it easier for the FSA to impose sanctions on lenders that do not comply with current rules.

The non-mortgage banking sector has seen rapid growth in recent years, leaving many borrowers with high debts. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

