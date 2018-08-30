Norway to follow EU's capital requirement rules for banks -ministry

OSLO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Norway plans to implement the European Union’s latest banking capital requirements directive along the same guidelines as those used by the EU, the Norwegian finance ministry wrote in a letter to the country’s main financial industry lobby.

The implementation of the directive, known as CRR/CRD IV, will not impose extra capital requirements on Norwegian banks compared to those of the EU, said the letter, released on Thursday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)