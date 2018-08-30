FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 30, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway to follow EU's capital requirement rules for banks -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Norway plans to implement the European Union’s latest banking capital requirements directive along the same guidelines as those used by the EU, the Norwegian finance ministry wrote in a letter to the country’s main financial industry lobby.

The implementation of the directive, known as CRR/CRD IV, will not impose extra capital requirements on Norwegian banks compared to those of the EU, said the letter, released on Thursday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.