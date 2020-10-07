Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Norway cuts spending from oil fund to $33.6 bln in 2021 election year budget

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Norway plans to rein in spending from its $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund next year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre-right minority coalition told parliament on Wednesday.

The government proposed withdrawing 313.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($33.56 billion) from the wealth fund in what will be an election-year budget, down from 404.3 billion crowns in 2020.

$1 = 9.3389 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up