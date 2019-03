OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Norwegian centre-right coalition government maintained its economic growth predictions for 2019 but cut the outlook for 2020 on Tuesday as it began work on a fiscal spending plan for next year.

The finance ministry’s forecast for growth in 2019 mainland GDP stood at 2.7 percent, equal to a prediction made last October, while the 2020 forecast was cut to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)