OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy remains on track for above-trend growth in 2018, the government said on Monday as it began work on its fiscal budget for next year.

The finance ministry’s forecast for growth in mainland GDP was maintained at 2.5 percent for 2018 and 2.6 percent for 2019, unchanged from predictions made last October.

The government's latest forecasts can be seen here: bit.ly/2tDOjXW (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)