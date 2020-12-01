Norway minority government secures backing for 2021 budget

FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Minister for Development Aid Dag Inge Ulstein participate in a digital meeting with international leaders about a fair global distribution of coronary vaccines, at the Prime Minister's office in Oslo, Norway September 10, 2020. Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s minority government has won backing in parliament for a fiscal spending plan for 2021, the ruling Conservative party said in a statement on Tuesday.

The centre-right cabinet of Prime Minister Erna Solberg negotiated the agreement with the right-wing opposition Progress Party.

Progress Partly leader Siv Jensen confirmed the deal, which raises overall spending and cuts taxes by a combined 14.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.66 billion) compared to the government’s original proposal.

The government and Progress had already agreed a separate package of extraordinary spending to account for costs related to the most recent shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.