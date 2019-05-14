Financials
Norway raises 2019 spending from wealth fund

OSLO, May 14 (Reuters) - Norway will spend more than originally planned from its sovereign wealth fund in 2019 while the economy grows at its fastest pace in seven years, the centre-right majority government said on Tuesday.

Cash spending from the fund, the world’s largest of its kind with assets of more than $1 trillion, is now seen at 238.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($27.26 billion) this year, more than the 231.1 billion originally planned last October. ($1 = 8.7349 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

