OSLO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy is on track to grow at a faster than normal pace in 2019 and 2020 despite an international slowdown, Finance Minister Siv Jensen said on Wednesday.

“Our current forecasts for the Norwegian economy indicate that growth is holding up very well, above the trend, both for this year and next,” she told a news conference at the start of a government meeting to discuss budget priorities for 2020. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)