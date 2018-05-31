Norway's minority government wins backing for revised 2018 budget

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s centre-right minority government has reached a deal in parliament for its revised 2018 spending bill, securing support from the independent Christian Democrats, it said on Thursday.

The budget, first presented on May 15, cut the planned spending of cash from Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund as higher economic growth boosted the state’s income from taxes.

The ruling Conservatives, Progress and Liberals rely on backing from the Christian Democrats to win a majority for fiscal policies. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)