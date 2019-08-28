UPDATE 1-Norway set for strong growth despite global trouble-fin min

(Adds quote, background)

OSLO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy is on track to grow at a faster than normal pace in 2019 and 2020 despite an international slowdown, Finance Minister Siv Jensen said on Wednesday.

“Our current forecasts for the Norwegian economy indicate that growth is holding up very well, above the trend, both for this year and next,” she told a news conference at the start of a government meeting to discuss budget priorities for 2020.

At stake in cabinet meetings on Wednesday and Thursday is how much cash Norway should spend from its $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, at a time of rapid domestic growth and a slowdown abroad.

In May, the government projected the Norwegian economy would grow by 2.7% in 2019, the fastest pace in seven years, and by 2.5% in 2020. Jensen did not provide new forecasts on Wednesday.

Both the finance minister and Prime Minister Erna Solberg said they were prepared to act in case of a negative impact from Brexit or from a slowdown in the global economy.

“There is nothing to indicate that outside factors are having an impact now ... (but) we’ve demonstrated our ability to turn things around if needed,” Jensen said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)