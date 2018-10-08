UPDATE 1-Norwegian government presents 2019 draft budget, would raise spending from wealth fund

(Adds quote, detail)

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government presented a draft budget for 2019 that would further raise the amount of cash spending drawing on Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and that it said would have no impact on economic growth.

The government made its budget proposal as it faced the prospect of a possible collapse: A small centrist party which the minority coalition relies on to pass laws threatened to switch allegiances to the opposition Labour Party over immigration and other policies.

Norway’s economy is set to grow at its fastest pace in six years in 2018 and will continue to see above-trend expansion in 2019 amid a recovery in the price of oil, Norway’s key export, according to forecasts by the government and the central bank.

Under the draft budget, cash spending from Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest with assets of more than $1 trillion, should rise to 231.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($28 billion) next year from 226.7 billion crowns this year, the government proposed.

The forecast for 2018 was previously set at 225.5 billion, the finance ministry said.

Norway’s mainland economy, which excludes volatile changes in oil and gas output, is now expected to grow by 2.3 percent in 2018, down from 2.5 percent seen in May, while 2019 growth is seen at 2.7 percent, up from 2.6 percent earlier.

If passed by parliament, the 2019 budget plan would spend 2.7 percent of the estimated Jan. 1 value of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, up from 2.6 percent in 2018.

The budget impulse, which measures the impact on economic growth, would be zero in 2019, up from a negative 0.1 percent in 2018.

“The cyclical downturn that followed the fall in oil prices four years ago has come to an end, and the economy is in a cyclical upturn,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The budget’s fate hinges however on the backing of the centrist Christian Democratic Party, which has threatened to switch its allegiance to Labour and thus bring down the cabinet of Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

The Christian Democrats, deeply divided over whom to support, plan to hold a party congress on Nov. 2 to vote on whether to continue to back Solberg or instead endorse Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere.

While a centre-left budget would likely spend a similar amount of cash from the oil fund, it would likely raise taxes for high earners and wealthy individuals.

The central bank, which in September raised interest rates for the first time since 2011, has warned it will make gradual hikes in the coming years.