Norway's building start permits rose 31 pct in June -Statistics Norway

OSLO, July 21 (Reuters) - Building start permits in Norway rose 31.2 percent in June from May, seasonally adjusted figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday. The number rose 0.7 percent when trend adjusted. The latest 12 months building permits rose 13 percent compared to the previous 12 months period to a total number of 37,801 permits. An increase in building starts in the capital Oslo was the main reason for the rise. The housing market is one of the key factors influencing the Norwegian central bank's view of interest rates. "Figures vary considerably from month to month. The long-term trend shows strong growth in the number of building permits since autumn 2014 to autumn 2016, followed by a five-month decrease. The number of building permits has subsequently flattened out at a high level," Statistics Norway said. For more on the statistics, click on: here (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)