OSLO, May 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank plans to hold a tap issue of its 10-year benchmark government bond in the near future, subject to market conditions, Norges Bank said in a statement on Monday.

It has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB to lead manage the issue. At the same time, a bond auction due on May 20 has been cancelled, the central bank added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)