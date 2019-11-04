Norway's currency surprisingly weak - central bank governor

OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s crown currency has weakened more than expected amid a flight to safe-haven currencies, Norway’s central bank governor said in a speech to business leaders on Monday.

The crown last week hit an all-time low against the euro.

“The crown has weakened to a surprisingly low level,” Oeystein Olsen said.

“It’s hard to explain, but obviously it has much to do with the international investment community seeking Swiss Franc and U.S. dollars, which are seen as more of a safe haven,” he added. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jon Boyle)