October 26, 2018 / 7:02 AM / in 2 hours

Norway c.bank chief eyes 'low, moderate' rates for a long time

1 Min Read

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian interest rates will remain low for a significant period of time, the head of the central bank said on Friday.

“We’re not flagging a steep rate increase, it will be very gradual, rates will remain low, moderate for a long time,” Governor Oeystein Olsen told a business conference.

“We emphasise that the increase will be gradual,” he added.

On Thursday the board of Norges Bank kept rates unchanged at 0.75 percent and said a hike would likely take place in the first quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

