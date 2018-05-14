FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's central bank reiterates interest rates likely to rise soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 14 (Reuters) - Conditions will soon be right for Norway’s central bank to begin raising interest rates, Governor Oeystein Olsen told parliament’s annual hearing on monetary policy on Monday.

“Our latest analyses, presented in March 2018, suggest that the key policy rate will most likely be raised after summer 2018,” Olsen said.

“The outlook suggests that it will soon be appropriate to raise the key policy rate – and this is a good sign,” he added.

Most analysts have said the reference to a hike “after summer” likely pointed to a September policy tightening. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

