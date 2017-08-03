FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 hours ago
Norway banks' household credit standards seen unchanged in Q3 -central bank
August 3, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 20 hours ago

Norway banks' household credit standards seen unchanged in Q3 -central bank

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks don't expect to change credit standards in the third quarter after tightening in the second quarter, a survey by the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

Lending margins on loans to households increased unexpectedly in the second quarter, explained by lower funding costs, it added.

No changes in lending rates and lending margins are expected in the third quarter.

Credit demand from Norwegian households rose slightly in the second quarter, while it was unchanged for companies, Norges Bank said.

The survey comprises the nine largest banks operating in Norway. Top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, SR-Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN and Sparebanken Vest. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

